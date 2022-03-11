Head-To-Head Survey: LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) & Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO)

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) and Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get LiveOne alerts:

35.1% of LiveOne shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.3% of Del Taco Restaurants shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of LiveOne shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of Del Taco Restaurants shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

LiveOne has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Del Taco Restaurants has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LiveOne and Del Taco Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveOne -44.01% -1,399.02% -57.59% Del Taco Restaurants 3.83% 9.43% 2.73%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LiveOne and Del Taco Restaurants’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveOne $65.23 million 1.08 -$41.82 million ($0.66) -1.31 Del Taco Restaurants $491.88 million 0.93 -$89.74 million $0.53 23.60

LiveOne has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Del Taco Restaurants. LiveOne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Del Taco Restaurants, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for LiveOne and Del Taco Restaurants, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveOne 0 0 0 0 N/A Del Taco Restaurants 0 2 1 0 2.33

Del Taco Restaurants has a consensus price target of $13.84, suggesting a potential upside of 10.60%. Given Del Taco Restaurants’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Del Taco Restaurants is more favorable than LiveOne.

Summary

Del Taco Restaurants beats LiveOne on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

LiveOne Company Profile (Get Rating)

LiveOne, Inc. is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content. The company produces, edits, curates, and streams live music events through broadband transmission over the Internet and satellite networks to its users, provides digital Internet radio and music services to users online and through original equipment manufacturers on a white label basis, and offers ancillary products and services, such as regulatory and post-implementation support services. It also offers an application that provides access to live events, audio streams, original episodic content, podcasts, video on demand, real-time livestreams, and social sharing of content. The company was founded on December 28, 2009 by Robert Scott Ellin and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LiveOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.