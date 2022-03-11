HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 133.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,458,000 after purchasing an additional 386,663 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in HealthEquity by 6.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,196,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,270,000 after buying an additional 364,908 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 316,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,519,000 after purchasing an additional 192,575 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the third quarter valued at about $10,560,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 13.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,356,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,872,000 after buying an additional 159,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $53.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.90 and a 200-day moving average of $57.29. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -766.60, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.06. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $84.78.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on HQY shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James cut HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.82.

In related news, Director Adrian T. Dillon purchased 12,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.47 per share, with a total value of $500,816.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

