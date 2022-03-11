Hedera Hashgraph Price Reaches $0.36 on Major Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.65 or 0.00187287 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000989 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00027435 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00022363 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.84 or 0.00373411 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00054720 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

