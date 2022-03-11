Helmet.insure Market Cap Hits $1.55 Million (HELMET)

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 11th. In the last week, Helmet.insure has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0363 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Helmet.insure has a total market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $160,241.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00045680 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000152 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,651.03 or 0.06635118 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,856.33 or 0.99754191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00042160 BTC.

About Helmet.insure

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,586,507 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Buying and Selling Helmet.insure

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helmet.insure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helmet.insure using one of the exchanges listed above.

