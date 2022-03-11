Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Short Interest Up 816.1% in February

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, an increase of 816.1% from the February 13th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,300.00 ($1,413.04) to €1,429.00 ($1,553.26) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $787.93.

Shares of HESAY stock traded down $6.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,168. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.25. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of $109.38 and a 12-month high of $190.43.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.1833 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

