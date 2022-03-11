Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Position Trimmed by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,760,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,663 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,486,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,650,568,000 after acquiring an additional 350,521 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,817,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,659,440,000 after acquiring an additional 165,235 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,607,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $571,994,000 after acquiring an additional 56,314 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 17.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,600,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $552,057,000 after acquiring an additional 387,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.57.

NASDAQ HON traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $184.95. 32,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,864,345. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $197.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.42 and a twelve month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 49.49%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

