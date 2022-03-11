Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) VP Sells $180,692.89 in Stock

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) VP Luis G. Marconi sold 3,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $180,692.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of HRL opened at $50.48 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $53.19. The company has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.27.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 14.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,299,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,933,000 after purchasing an additional 141,702 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 101.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 255,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,477,000 after purchasing an additional 128,583 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the second quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 14.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. 41.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.