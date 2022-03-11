HSBC Downgrades Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) to Hold

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WKCMF. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Wacker Chemie from €187.00 ($203.26) to €179.00 ($194.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Societe Generale raised shares of Wacker Chemie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie from €195.00 ($211.96) to €177.00 ($192.39) in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Warburg Research upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS WKCMF opened at $152.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.37. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of $130.25 and a fifty-two week high of $196.60.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products.

