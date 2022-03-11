Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HBM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudbay Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.06.

Shares of NYSE HBM opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.11.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 16.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $425.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Hudbay Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.15%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $880,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 954,753 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 186,168 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 295.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 265,504 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 198,433 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 446,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 64,400 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

