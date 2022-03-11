Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €62.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($67.39) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.10 ($62.07) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($72.83) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €68.00 ($73.91) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($64.13) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($67.39) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €62.84 ($68.31).

Shares of ETR:BOSS opened at €43.70 ($47.50) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion and a PE ratio of 69.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of €31.66 ($34.41) and a twelve month high of €59.98 ($65.20). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €53.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of €52.89.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

