Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Upgraded by Societe Generale to “Hold”

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

BOSSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hugo Boss from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Hugo Boss from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €63.00 ($68.48) price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Hugo Boss stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 1.47. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of $7.83 and a 1-year high of $13.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.06.

HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.

