Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Outperform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

HNTIF stock opened at $3.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.66. Hunting has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.77.

Hunting Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Well Construction; Well Completion; Well Intervention; and Exploration and Production. The Well Construction segment offers connection technology equipment, drilling tools, and electronics for the drilling phase of wells.

