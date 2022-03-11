HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Holdings Reduced by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,071,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305,872 shares during the period. HUTCHMED makes up approximately 0.4% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 2.35% of HUTCHMED worth $142,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,589,000 after acquiring an additional 39,025 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 51,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 15,235 shares during the period. Finally, UG Investment Advisers Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

HCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCM opened at $18.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.10. HUTCHMED has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $43.94.

HUTCHMED Profile (Get Rating)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.