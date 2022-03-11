Hydra (HYDRA) Trading 6.5% Higher Over Last Week

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 11th. One Hydra coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.87 or 0.00022466 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hydra has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. Hydra has a market capitalization of $76.31 million and approximately $573,311.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hydra alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00046038 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,629.96 or 0.06664376 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,459.83 or 0.99992092 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00042532 BTC.

About Hydra

Hydra’s total supply is 17,899,021 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Buying and Selling Hydra

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Hydra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.