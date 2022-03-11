Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of IBER stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.76. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,098. Ibere Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.71.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ibere Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ibere Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ibere Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Ibere Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,724,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in Ibere Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,089,000. Institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.
Ibere Pharmaceuticals focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
