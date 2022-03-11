Icecure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Icecure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Rating) rose 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.42. Approximately 6,933 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 86,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.
ICCM has been the subject of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Icecure Medical from $14.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Icecure Medical in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on shares of Icecure Medical in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.65 target price for the company.
The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.63.
About Icecure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM)
IceCure Medical Ltd. develops and markets an advanced liquid-nitrogen-based cryoablation therapy for the treatment of tumors by freezing, with the primary focus areas being breast, kidney, bone and lung cancer. IceCure Medical Ltd. is based in CAESAREA, Israel.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Icecure Medical (ICCM)
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Icecure Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icecure Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.