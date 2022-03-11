Icecure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Icecure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Rating) rose 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.42. Approximately 6,933 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 86,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

ICCM has been the subject of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Icecure Medical from $14.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Icecure Medical in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on shares of Icecure Medical in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.65 target price for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.63.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICCM. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Icecure Medical by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 464,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 151,685 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Icecure Medical in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Icecure Medical in the 4th quarter worth $52,468,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Icecure Medical in the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Icecure Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $348,000.

IceCure Medical Ltd. develops and markets an advanced liquid-nitrogen-based cryoablation therapy for the treatment of tumors by freezing, with the primary focus areas being breast, kidney, bone and lung cancer. IceCure Medical Ltd. is based in CAESAREA, Israel.

