Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDRA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.47. 800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,668. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.52. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $5.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average is $0.76.

Get Idera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 13,350 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 13,406 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 270.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 44,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 52,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.