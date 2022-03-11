IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 2,339 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Datadog were worth $4,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Datadog by 213.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,440,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Datadog by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Datadog by 443.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 8,679 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DDOG. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $212.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.15.

In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.83, for a total value of $110,323.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total transaction of $418,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 864,811 shares of company stock worth $135,948,942. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $140.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.28. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $199.68. The company has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a PE ratio of -2,002.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

