IFM Investors Pty Ltd Cuts Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZO opened at $1,867.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,951.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,839.88. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,246.56 and a fifty-two week high of $2,110.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $14.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,890.00, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total transaction of $4,625,122.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,686 shares of company stock worth $7,477,479. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,170.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,048.72.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

