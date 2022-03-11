IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 78.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 148.3% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRWD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised CrowdStrike from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.71.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $191.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.19. The stock has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of -203.21, a P/E/G ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.38. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.02 and a 1 year high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total value of $14,117,018.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,046,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,238 shares of company stock valued at $25,387,143 in the last three months. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

