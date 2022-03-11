IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 620 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,684 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 612,757 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $49,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,070 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at $18,398,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $353,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 34,347 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,383,712 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $111,071,000 after acquiring an additional 53,006 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. US Capital Advisors raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.04.

Shares of EOG opened at $119.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.67. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $122.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.79.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

