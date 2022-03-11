IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 78.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,671 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 27,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,889,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,599,000 after buying an additional 447,035 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 232,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,400,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,056 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

NYSE:NNN opened at $43.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.89. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a current ratio of 8.63.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 39.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 140.40%.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

