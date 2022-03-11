IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TTD. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 1,101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,032,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127,872 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 569.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,756,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,290 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 851.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,490,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,120 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 786.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,062,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,210,000 after purchasing an additional 942,751 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,516,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,933,000 after purchasing an additional 819,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $63.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 2.22. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $114.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.85.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.51%. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $569,442.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,729,066 in the last ninety days. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TTD. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

