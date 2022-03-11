IFP Advisors Inc Has $365,000 Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Charter Communications news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 2,750 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR opened at $562.13 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $545.33 and a twelve month high of $825.62. The company has a market cap of $100.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $595.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $670.64.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $770.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $830.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $748.79.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

