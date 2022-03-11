IFP Advisors Inc Has $375,000 Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,105,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $537,698,000 after acquiring an additional 256,632 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,816,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,401,000 after acquiring an additional 103,432 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,442,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,401,000 after acquiring an additional 20,652 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,119,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,917,000 after acquiring an additional 808,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,320,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,452,000 after buying an additional 42,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

WEC opened at $93.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.92 and a twelve month high of $99.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.56.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.22.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

