IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:CNBS)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:CNBS – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,622 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.45% of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNBS. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 149,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF by 43.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 108,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 32,753 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF by 42.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 10,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $570,000.

NYSEARCA:CNBS opened at $11.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.99. Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF has a twelve month low of $10.47 and a twelve month high of $33.02.

