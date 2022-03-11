IFP Advisors Inc Sells 67 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in AON were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of AON by 11.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its stake in shares of AON by 7.4% in the third quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 23,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its stake in shares of AON by 24.8% in the third quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 27,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 24.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AON by 8.9% in the third quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.57, for a total value of $2,119,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 32,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.51, for a total transaction of $9,306,444.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,505 shares of company stock worth $12,014,856 in the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $293.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $283.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.86. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $221.82 and a 1-year high of $326.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. AON had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 87.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

AON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.06.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

