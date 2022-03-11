IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating) by 99.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 1,822.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,323,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 874.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,984 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas grew its stake in IHS Markit by 367.9% in the fourth quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 906,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,483,000 after purchasing an additional 712,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

INFO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.40.

In other IHS Markit news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $665,026.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $108.61 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $88.81 and a fifty-two week high of $135.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.05.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 12.16%. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

