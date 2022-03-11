Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Holdings Lifted by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,890 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Illumina were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ILMN shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America raised Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays raised Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $419.25.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.29, for a total value of $122,453.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.06, for a total value of $38,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,222 shares of company stock worth $501,159 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN stock traded down $4.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $311.43. 8,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,348. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $351.29 and its 200-day moving average is $388.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $48.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $306.39 and a 52 week high of $526.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

