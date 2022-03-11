iMe Lab Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.67 Million (LIME)

iMe Lab (CURRENCY:LIME) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 11th. One iMe Lab coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0297 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, iMe Lab has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. iMe Lab has a market capitalization of $4.67 million and $2.19 million worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00045320 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,559.77 or 0.06588940 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,793.98 or 0.99856958 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00041889 BTC.

iMe Lab Profile

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,372,549 coins. iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform . The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

iMe Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iMe Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iMe Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

