Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Imperial Brands (LON:IMB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 2,100 ($27.52) price objective on the stock.
IMB has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.52) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,941.50 ($25.44).
LON:IMB opened at GBX 1,538 ($20.15) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,695.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,608.80. The company has a market capitalization of £14.62 billion and a PE ratio of 5.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.14. Imperial Brands has a 52-week low of GBX 1,375 ($18.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,822 ($23.87).
About Imperial Brands (Get Rating)
Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.
