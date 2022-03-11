Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ILPT. B. Riley reduced their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.60.

Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $22.18 on Tuesday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a one year low of $21.54 and a one year high of $28.66. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.73.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.69. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 54.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 235.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 196.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

