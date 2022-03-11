Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. The Company serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries. Its sweetener products include dextrose, glucose, polyols, HFCS and Maltodextrin. The Company’s nutrition solutions include prebiotic fibers, resistant starch, soluble fibers and Inulin fibers. Its starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches. Ingredion Incorporated, formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on INGR. StockNews.com upgraded Ingredion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.80.

Shares of INGR opened at $83.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 49.29 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.28 and a 200 day moving average of $93.18. Ingredion has a 52-week low of $81.25 and a 52-week high of $101.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.20). Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingredion news, SVP David Eric Seip purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.90 per share, with a total value of $429,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the third quarter worth about $27,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

