Innsuites Hospitality Trust (IHT) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Survey

Innsuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE: IHT – Get Rating) is one of 326 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Innsuites Hospitality Trust to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Innsuites Hospitality Trust alerts:

4.6% of Innsuites Hospitality Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.8% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 64.2% of Innsuites Hospitality Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Innsuites Hospitality Trust and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innsuites Hospitality Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Innsuites Hospitality Trust Competitors 3669 14716 14534 366 2.35

As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 11.02%. Given Innsuites Hospitality Trust’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Innsuites Hospitality Trust has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Innsuites Hospitality Trust and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Innsuites Hospitality Trust $4.20 million -$2.83 million -34.00 Innsuites Hospitality Trust Competitors $798.19 million $165.05 million 26.10

Innsuites Hospitality Trust’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Innsuites Hospitality Trust. Innsuites Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Innsuites Hospitality Trust has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innsuites Hospitality Trust’s rivals have a beta of 1.13, indicating that their average share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Innsuites Hospitality Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Innsuites Hospitality Trust pays out -20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.4% and pay out 103.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Innsuites Hospitality Trust and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innsuites Hospitality Trust -13.65% -27.14% -5.13% Innsuites Hospitality Trust Competitors 16.70% -2.32% 2.36%

Summary

Innsuites Hospitality Trust rivals beat Innsuites Hospitality Trust on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

Innsuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

InnSuites Hospitality Trust engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It operates through the Hotel Operations and Hotel Management Services segment, which operates hotel properties in Arizona and New Mexico. The company was founded by James F. Wirth on June 21, 1971 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Innsuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innsuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.