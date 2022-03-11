Insider Buying: Aberforth Split Level Trust plc (LON:ASIT) Insider Buys 755 Shares of Stock

Aberforth Split Level Trust plc (LON:ASIT – Get Rating) insider Graeme Bissett acquired 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of £498.30 ($652.91).

ASIT stock opened at GBX 65.60 ($0.86) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 76.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 80.12. The company has a market cap of £124.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.43. Aberforth Split Level Trust plc has a twelve month low of GBX 60.03 ($0.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 92.78 ($1.22).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a GBX 1.51 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. Aberforth Split Level Trust’s payout ratio is -1.09%.

In November 2003, Shareholders of Aberforth Split Level Trust plc (Trust) approved the voluntary liquidation of the Trust. Aberforth Split Level Trust plc operates as an investment trust company. It invests in a diversified portfolio of small UK quoted companies. The Trust's portfolio comprises investments in resources basic industries, general industrials, consumer goods, services, utilities, information technology, and financial sectors.

