Insider Buying: CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Director Purchases $29,720.00 in Stock

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $29,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of COMM stock opened at $7.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.25. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $22.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -2.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66.
CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 3,196.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COMM. TheStreet cut shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Northland Securities cut shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CommScope has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.45.
CommScope Company Profile (Get Rating)
CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.
