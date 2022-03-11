Insider Buying: CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Director Purchases $29,720.00 in Stock

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $29,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of COMM stock opened at $7.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.25. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $22.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -2.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 3,196.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COMM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 16.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 13,824 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in CommScope by 9.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 729,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,546,000 after purchasing an additional 63,504 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in CommScope by 16.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,095,187 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,958,000 after purchasing an additional 444,304 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in CommScope during the second quarter valued at $1,028,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CommScope by 42.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 770,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,412,000 after purchasing an additional 230,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COMM. TheStreet cut shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Northland Securities cut shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CommScope has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.45.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

