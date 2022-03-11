Insider Buying: Doctor Care Anywhere Group Plc (ASX:DOC) Insider Buys A$19,999.82 in Stock

Doctor Care Anywhere Group Plc (ASX:DOC – Get Rating) insider Richard Dammery purchased 67,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,999.82 ($14,598.41).
About Doctor Care Anywhere Group (Get Rating)
Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Doctor Care Anywhere Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doctor Care Anywhere Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.