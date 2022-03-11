Insider Buying: Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Major Shareholder Buys $403,376.72 in Stock

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder purchased 26,399 shares of Identiv stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.28 per share, with a total value of $403,376.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lp Bleichroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Lp Bleichroeder purchased 59,370 shares of Identiv stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.16 per share, with a total value of $900,049.20.

NASDAQ INVE opened at $16.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $373.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,680.00 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.64. Identiv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $29.00.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.13). Identiv had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 1.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Identiv, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Identiv in the third quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Identiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Identiv by 47.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Identiv by 151.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Identiv by 377.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

