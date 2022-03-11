Insider Buying: Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL) Insider Purchases 1,700 Shares of Stock

Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL – Get Rating) insider Wendy Dorman purchased 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 585 ($7.67) per share, for a total transaction of £9,945 ($13,030.66).

LON:JEL traded up GBX 27.50 ($0.36) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 605 ($7.93). 10,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,830. Jersey Electricity plc has a one year low of GBX 513.20 ($6.72) and a one year high of GBX 634.85 ($8.32). The firm has a market capitalization of £185.37 million and a PE ratio of 10.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 614.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 605.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.20 ($0.13) per share. This represents a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Jersey Electricity’s previous dividend of $7.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Jersey Electricity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.32%.

Jersey Electricity plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Jersey, the Channel Islands. The company offers energy solutions and services for enterprises to switch their heating and cooling systems from fossil-based fuels to electric; and building services, including design, installation, and maintenance services, which cover heating systems, electric works, plumbing services, air conditioning, low energy and LED lighting, renewable systems, commercial refrigeration, and maintenance services.

