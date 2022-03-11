Insider Buying: Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Director Purchases $303,945.00 in Stock

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) Director J David Wargo acquired 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $132.15 per share, for a total transaction of $303,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $135.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 1.02. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $128.82 and a 1 year high of $188.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.13 and its 200 day moving average is $159.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRDA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after acquiring an additional 10,162 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on Liberty Broadband from $242.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

