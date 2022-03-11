Insider Buying: Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) COO Acquires 5,744 Shares of Stock

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) COO Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 5,744 shares of Oxford Square Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $22,918.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

OXSQ traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.97. 1,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,577. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.17. The company has a market cap of $197.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.18. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $5.22.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 106.48%. Equities analysts predict that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.58%. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.50%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 5.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

