Insider Buying: Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) COO Acquires 5,744 Shares of Stock

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) COO Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 5,744 shares of Oxford Square Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $22,918.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
OXSQ traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.97. 1,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,577. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.17. The company has a market cap of $197.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.18. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $5.22.
Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 106.48%. Equities analysts predict that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 5.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.
Oxford Square Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.
