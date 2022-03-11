Insider Buying: US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Director Purchases $1,020,210.00 in Stock

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) Director Robert M. Dutkowsky purchased 31,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $34.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.14, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.04.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). US Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in US Foods by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in US Foods by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in US Foods in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in US Foods in the second quarter valued at about $182,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on US Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.70.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

