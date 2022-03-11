Insider Selling: Base Resources Limited (ASX:BSE) Insider Sells 1,694,164 Shares of Stock

Base Resources Limited (ASX:BSE – Get Rating) insider Colin Bwye sold 1,694,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.33 ($0.24), for a total value of A$559,074.12 ($408,083.30).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Base Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. It produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

