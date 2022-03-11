Insider Selling: Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Vice Chairman Sells 10,850 Shares of Stock

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 10,850 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total value of $336,133.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

FHI opened at $31.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.07. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $39.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $321.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the second quarter worth about $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup started coverage on Federated Hermes in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Federated Hermes from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federated Hermes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.63.

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

