Insider Selling: Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Sells $14,356,698.30 in Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 712,845 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $14,356,698.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Funko alerts:

On Monday, March 7th, Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 60,532 shares of Funko stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $1,184,005.92.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 25,702 shares of Funko stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $463,921.10.

NASDAQ FNKO opened at $16.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Funko, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.40 and a 12-month high of $27.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.14 million, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.23.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Funko had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FNKO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.21.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 8.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 62.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 434,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,919,000 after buying an additional 166,588 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 60.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,853,000 after buying an additional 141,878 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 3.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 6.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 9,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

About Funko (Get Rating)

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.