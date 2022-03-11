Insider Selling: Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) SVP Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) SVP James H. Campbell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $78,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of HNGR opened at $18.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.06 million, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.32. Hanger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $26.69.
Hanger (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.15). Hanger had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 48.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.
Hanger Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment consists of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hanger (HNGR)
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.