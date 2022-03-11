Insider Selling: Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) SVP Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) SVP James H. Campbell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $78,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of HNGR opened at $18.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.06 million, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.32. Hanger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $26.69.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.15). Hanger had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 48.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanger by 1,561.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Hanger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Hanger by 56.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Hanger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment consists of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

