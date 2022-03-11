Insider Selling: Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) SVP Sells $230,330.99 in Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 2,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $230,330.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE HES opened at $98.12 on Friday. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.93 and a fifty-two week high of $102.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.51 and a beta of 1.76.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Hess by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,458,000 after buying an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hess by 37.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Hess by 50.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Hess during the second quarter worth about $2,385,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hess during the second quarter worth about $468,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HES. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.79.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

