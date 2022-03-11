Insider Selling: iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Director Sells $904,146.05 in Stock

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) Director Kevin M. King sold 6,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $904,146.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $124.77 on Friday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $147.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.81.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.12. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 34.03%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

IRTC has been the subject of several research reports. started coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,293,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,863,000 after purchasing an additional 63,605 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,084,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,349,000 after purchasing an additional 23,695 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,079,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,728,000 after purchasing an additional 287,654 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,902,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,384,000 after purchasing an additional 88,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,114,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,277,000 after purchasing an additional 20,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.