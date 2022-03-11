Insider Selling: PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) SVP Sells $753,140.18 in Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 37,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $753,140.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NYSE PBF opened at $24.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. PBF Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $25.76. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day moving average is $14.52.
PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 0.85%. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.53) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in PBF Energy by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in PBF Energy by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in PBF Energy by 242.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. 69.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PBF Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PBF Energy (PBF)
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.