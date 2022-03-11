Insider Selling: PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) SVP Sells $753,140.18 in Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 37,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $753,140.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE PBF opened at $24.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. PBF Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $25.76. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day moving average is $14.52.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 0.85%. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.53) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised PBF Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PBF Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.70.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in PBF Energy by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in PBF Energy by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in PBF Energy by 242.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. 69.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.