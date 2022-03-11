Insider Selling: Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Director Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) Director Charles Kissner sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $1,122,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $28.28 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 176.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.54.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Rambus had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $91.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at $32,020,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at $1,600,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at $85,872,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,152,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $504,098,000 after purchasing an additional 610,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 212.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 896,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,340,000 after purchasing an additional 609,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RMBS shares. TheStreet raised Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP.

